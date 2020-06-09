Downtown Eau Claire Inc. awards local businesses affected by COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)-- Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. awarded $46,500 to member businesses and organizations that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After reviewing applications on Monday morning, the DECI volunteer Grant Committee awarded 31 applicants with grants in the amount of $1,500 each.
“Many of our members are small businesses or nonprofits that have faced extraordinary challenges to stay afloat these last few months,” said Disa Wahlstrand, DECI Vice Chair and Grant Committee Member.
“In addition to lost revenue because of closures and slower sales,
our members are also facing additional expenses as they adjust to safely reopen. Given how important these businesses and organizations are to Downtown Eau Claire, we knew we needed to help.”
In order to receive a grant, applicants had to be current members of DECI and needed to provide information on how they had been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Most grant recipients can expect to have their payments by the end of the week.
Grant recipients include:
200 Main Art & Wine LLC
Nicole's Downtown Salon & Spa
The Calico Shoppe Inc
Acoustic Cafe III, Inc.
Odd Humyns
The Plus
Ambient Inks
Offbeats Violin & Guitar Studio Tuning Tree
Brent Douglas Flowers
Pablo Center at the Confluence
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Eau Claire
Chippewa Valley Museum
PRAJNA LLC
Volume One Magazine / The Local Store
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild
Puckabee's Eco-Friendly Grooming
Chippewa Valley Tours
Raggedy Man
Dhimiters
Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor
Downtown Cinema
Red's Mercantile
Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Schleppenbach Family Chiropractic
Grace Skin Studio LLC
Sculpture Tour Eau Claire
Houligans Steak & Seafood
Pub Shift Cyclery & Coffee Bar
Latitude 44 Yoga Studio
Tangled Up in Hue
Blue Boxer Arts
The grant program is one of several DECI efforts to assist members during the pandemic.
“We will continue to find ways to help our members and downtown businesses recover as we welcome visitors back to downtown,” said Aaron White, DECI Executive Director.