Downtown Eau Claire Inc. awards local businesses affected by COVID-19

Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. awarded $46,500 to member businesses and organizations that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After reviewing applications on Monday morning, the DECI volunteer Grant Committee awarded 31 applicants with grants in the amount of $1,500 each.

“Many of our members are small businesses or nonprofits that have faced extraordinary challenges to stay afloat these last few months,” said Disa Wahlstrand, DECI Vice Chair and Grant Committee Member.

“In addition to lost revenue because of closures and slower sales,

our members are also facing additional expenses as they adjust to safely reopen. Given how important these businesses and organizations are to Downtown Eau Claire, we knew we needed to help.”

In order to receive a grant, applicants had to be current members of DECI and needed to provide information on how they had been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Most grant recipients can expect to have their payments by the end of the week.

Grant recipients include:

200 Main Art & Wine LLC

Nicole's Downtown Salon & Spa

The Calico Shoppe Inc

Acoustic Cafe III, Inc.

Odd Humyns

The Plus

Ambient Inks

Offbeats Violin & Guitar Studio Tuning Tree

Brent Douglas Flowers

Pablo Center at the Confluence

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Eau Claire

Chippewa Valley Museum

PRAJNA LLC

Volume One Magazine / The Local Store

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild

Puckabee's Eco-Friendly Grooming

Chippewa Valley Tours

Raggedy Man

Dhimiters

Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor

Downtown Cinema

Red's Mercantile

Eau Claire Children's Theatre

Schleppenbach Family Chiropractic

Grace Skin Studio LLC

Sculpture Tour Eau Claire

Houligans Steak & Seafood

Pub Shift Cyclery & Coffee Bar

Latitude 44 Yoga Studio

Tangled Up in Hue

Blue Boxer Arts

The grant program is one of several DECI efforts to assist members during the pandemic.

“We will continue to find ways to help our members and downtown businesses recover as we welcome visitors back to downtown,” said Aaron White, DECI Executive Director.