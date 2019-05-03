Downtown Walk Around challenge kicks off

Friday the 8th annual La Crosse Downtown Walk Around challenge kicked off.

The month-long event is designed to encourage residents to explore new businesses in the downtown area, as well as staying active.

Participants receive a card that can be stamped when they enter a participating business.

Over the past few years, dozens of new businesses have opened up in downtown La Crosse.

The challenge gives residents an opportunity to fully experience downtown.

"It really is about living in your community, exploring your community. It's all about how a downtown is a walking place, it's not a place where you have to drive from place to place. It really is meant to be a very walk-able city and we're very lucky in La Crosse," said Downtown Maintstreet Inc. Executive Director Robin Moses.

Those interested in the challenge can pick up stamp cards at participating businesses.

The challenge ends June 7 and those with more than 25 businesses visited are eligible to win prizes.