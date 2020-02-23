Dozens treated, evacuated after pipe ruptures in Mississippi

Authorities say they're testing the air quality after a pipe ruptured, prompting evacuations of more than 300 residents and sending dozens of people to hospitals.

The Mississippi Department of Emergency Management says that 46 people were treated at area hospitals after the Saturday night rupture, but all of them had been released by late Sunday morning.

Authorities say the 24-inch pressurized pipe ruptured in a heavily wooded area near Satartia. They say the pipe contained carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide, and that residents in the area complained of green gas and a noxious odor.

