Dr. Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos named new Altoona superintendent

The Altoona School Board unanimously voted to enter into contract negotiations with Dr. Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos as the district’s new superintendent. Dr. Taylor-Eliopoulos will begin work in Altoona on July 1, 2020. She's currently the superintendent of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

Robin Elvig, board president stated, “We are so happy to move on as a great school with Dr. Taylor-Eliopoulos as our new superintendent. Our candidate pool was superb.”

Dr. Ron Walsh, Interim Superintendent said, “On behalf of the School Board I’d like to thank all the students, parents, community members and staff who participated in this morning’s Meet the Candidates Forum. Altoona is poised to head into the future with strong leadership.”