Drive-In movies now showing in the Chippewa Valley

While actual movie theaters are still closed, there is a now a new way to see a movie with your family in the Chippewa Valley. Drive-in movies are making a return with the first special showing this weekend.

It's time for the old to become new again with some “pop-up” drive-in movies put on by CV Drive-In. The first showing is set for Saturday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the movie start at 8:45 p.m.

CV Drive-In says they are looking at the most current guidelines set by local Health Departments, as guidelines for the event. A concessions delivery system is being established to place and receive orders directly to customers in their cars. Garbage bags and hand sanitizer will be given to each car entering the Drive-In and can be given to attendant when exiting the event.

The movie will be displayed on a video wall and a FM transmitter will be delivering full sound to each car. “Pets 2” will be the featured movie for Saturday, May 23. For more information or to buy tickets click here.

