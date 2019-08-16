“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign patrolled in greater numbers

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Wisconsin law enforcement agencies will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that runs August 16 through September 2.

WisDOT wants to remind the public of the free ‘Drive Sober” mobile app that includes a “find a ride’ feature to cut down on alcohol-related crashes.

WisDOT also says last year in Wisconsin there were 159 deaths and nearly 3,300 injuries that were results of alcohol-related crashes.

Wisconsin currently has nearly 5,000 law enforcement officers trained to detect and remove impaired drivers from roadways. 301 drug recognition experts and 23 OWI enforcement task forces.

