Drive-thru celebration in Chippewa Falls for woman turning 100

A special celebration took place Wednesday in Chippewa Falls for Dorothy Carpenter.

Dottie, as she's known, turned 100 years old!

A party was supposed to be held for the former school teacher, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced friends and family to change their plans.

People gave Dottie a 100-year salute by driving up to Lake Street Methodist Church.

Dottie offers a secret to her century of living.

"Good clean living. I've kept active and I've done a lot of things I have to live a hundred years to do all the things I've done. It's been fun. I've enjoyed it all," she said.

An interesting fact about Dottie, he served as an organizing secretary for the Wisconsin State Daughters of the American Revolution.