Drive-thru window allows customers to still purchase cheese

Another place that had made the switch to drive-thru only is Yellowstone Cheese in Cadott.

The manager says the business has slowed down a little bit since the COVID-19 outbreak. The drive-thru window has helped them stay up and running while maintaining a level of social distancing.

Yellowstone Cheese Manager Jeff Soppeland says, "There's some hesitancy, because a lot of customers didn't know we had a drive-up window to begin with. Then, we had a customer in here say "This is the first time I've ever bought cheese through a drive-up window", so it's working. It's able to keep our employees working a give a product for the customer"

Sopppeland says there are some temporary signs up but insists they are able to accommodate for people's cheese needs.