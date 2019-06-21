Driver crashes into traffic pole in Eau Claire

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to a crash on the city's Westside early Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m. Eau Claire Sheriff's deputies were called to the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Cameron Street. A traffic pole was knocked down and debris was lying in the roadway on Cameron Street.

This happened near the Westgate Motel where deputies were seen searching the black pick-up truck. WEAU is still waiting to hear back from deputies as to how the crash happened or if anyone was hurt.

