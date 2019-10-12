Driver dies week after Monroe County crash

During the morning of September 30th, 2019, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving one vehicle striking a tree near County Highway A and Jordan Avenue in the Ridgeville Township.

Officers located a black 2004 Ford Taurus with front end damage to the west of that curved intersection, which was traveling west on County Highway A. The driver was transported by an ambulance to a nearby medical facility. The driver later died on October 12th possibly due to injuries from the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the family.

