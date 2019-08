The driver of a car involved in a head-on crash on Highway 53 in July is charged with his sixth offense operating while intoxicated.

A complaint filed against 47-year-old Scott Peterson from Eau Claire accuses Peterson of colliding with a semi trailer in the northbound lanes of Highway 53 in Eau Claire County.

Peterson hurt his head and his leg in the crash.

The complaint says he was unable to perform field sobriety tests.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.