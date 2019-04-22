Driver not hurt after hitting bear near Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- A bear was hit by a driver just outside of Eau Claire.

It happened Saturday, around 12:30 a.m. in the Town of Union.

The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Department says the car hit the bear as it was crossing the road. The bear had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

The driver was not hurt.

 