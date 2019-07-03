Driver pinned in vehicle after crash

Citizens advised dispatch that one driver was pinned in a vehicle after a head-on crash.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The drivers have been identified as David Calverley, 33, from Black River Falls and Dustin Rossman, 32, from Neillsville.

Rossman was flown to a hospital with injuries.

It happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., on Highway 12 near Oak Ridge Road in the Town of Manchester, Jackson County.

This case remains open and is still under investigation.

