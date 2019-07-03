Driver pinned in vehicle after crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – Citizens advised dispatch that one driver was pinned in a vehicle after a head-on crash.
According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.
The drivers have been identified as David Calverley, 33, from Black River Falls and Dustin Rossman, 32, from Neillsville.
Rossman was flown to a hospital with injuries.
It happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., on Highway 12 near Oak Ridge Road in the Town of Manchester, Jackson County.
This case remains open and is still under investigation.