Driving test changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Getting your driver's license is a right of passage for teenagers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many teens are left wondering when they can get their license.

"We've had to cancel about 16,000 road tests during this pandemic and we know people are anxious to get their license,” says DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman.

But on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced a new policy for those ages 16 and 17, that will allow them to get their license without taking a road test with a driving instructor.

"If a parent feels comfortable after spending 30 plus hours in the car with their child, if they are comfortable with their child driving independently then we are willing to forego the 15 minute check ride with us and move them forward to the probationary license,” Boardman says.

But Boardman says teens will still have to follow all of the regular rules to get their license.

"They have to hold that permit for at least 6 months, they have to have at least 30 hours of driver training, they've had six hours of operation behind the wheel with an instructor and another six hours of observation,” she says.

Even without the road test, the Wisconsin DOT and a local driving instructor say they are not worried that the new policy will put under-prepared drivers on the road.

"They're always under-prepared until they have about 5 years of experience on the road anyway,” says John Panzer of Reliable Driving Academy.

"Iowa has done this for more than 20 years, Nebraska has done this for many years, Virginia has done it since the mid 90's,” Boardman says.

Boardman says if parents feel their child is not ready to have their license, in-person tests will begin again once the safer at home order is lifted.

"It will look a little bit different, we will have a seat cover to put on in the car, we'll have protective shields and a mask but other than that business as usual."