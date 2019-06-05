Drowning victim remembered with water safety donation

The memory of a man who drowned in a boating accident in 2016 was once again honored.

A check for more than $7,000 was presented at Dunkin' Donuts on North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire to the Kyle Keith REEL Fishing Memorial.

Kyle Keith was a former regional manager with Dunkin' Donuts.

The money donated was raised during the annual water safety fundraiser in May.

"We do our best to try and get people in the event at our locations, as well as do as much as we can within the community outside the event to help promote it. But, we really just love to get involved in community and help such a wonderful organization and fundraiser," said Krista Kenyon with Dunkin' Donuts.

The money raised will go towards encouraging boating and water safety, especially life jacket use.