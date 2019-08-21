Drug investigation in Jackson County reveals drugs, weapons and drug trafficking

A drug investigation revealed drugs, weapons and drug trafficking after a Jackson County search warrant was conducted.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Charles Sarmiento of Black River Falls has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and keeping and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

A press release says 23-year-old Sierra McKee also from Black River Falls has been charged in connection to the case. She has been charged with keeping and maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was carried out on Aug 21 around 5:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Black River Falls.

