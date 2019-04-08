Drug-resistant fungus susceptible to spread in nursing homes and hospitals has health officials worried

Updated: Mon 4:15 PM, Apr 08, 2019

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control is sounding the alarm on a life-threatening super-fungus that they've called a global emerging threat.

The deadly and pervasive yeast-fungus called Candida auris is on the rise across the U.S. And health officials are now warning about how fast it’s spreading in health care facilities, especially nursing homes and hospitals.

There's been nearly 600 cases in 12 states across the U.S., with more than 300 of them in New York snd more than 100 in New Jersey.

Candida auris can enter the bloodstream and spread rapidly, wreaking havoc throughout the body, causing serious invasive infections.

The big problem is that infections are extremely hard to treat, because it's resistant to most anti-fungal drugs. And symptoms are hard to detect because it's often infecting people who are already sick.

It's also difficult to identify, and can only be diagnosed by specialized laboratories using specific testing methods.

That’s all making it difficult to control the spread.

Scientists are still working to learn more about the yeast. They recommend washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizers in health care facilities.

They also advise you to remind remind your health care providers to do the same during your visits.

