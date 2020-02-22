Dryer fire at Best Western Plus

Saturday afternoon, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Best Western Plus Conference Center on Mondovi Road.

The fire was contained to a dryer unit, Eau Claire Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang said. The fire was extinguished quickly, but smoke remained throughout the building. Residents were evacuated, and Bertrang said that when the department finished clearing smoke, residents would be allowed back in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Bertrang said they know it was contained to the dryer area. No injuries have been reported due to the fire.

