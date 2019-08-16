Dunkin' Cop on a Rooftop supports Special Olympics Wisconsin

If you look up and see any officers on top of the roof, do not be alarmed. It's the eighth annual Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop event happening all across Wisconsin on Friday.

From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. you can enjoy a cup of coffee on the roof with local law enforcement. The Dunkin’ on Hastings Way and the Clairemont Ave. location in Eau Claire are participating in the event.

Officers will be hanging out on the roof all morning to "heighten" awareness of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin. After officers "do time" at the Dunkin’ locations, the company will be donating $5,000 to the organization.

If you stop by and visit a cop on the rooftop and make a donation today you will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee coupon.

