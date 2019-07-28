Dunn Co. Fair in Menomonie wraps up Sunday

The Dunn County Fair wrapped up Sunday in Menomonie.

This year's fair started Wednesday and included animals, a farm tractor pull, carnival rides, the demolition derby, and new food stands.

The fair is all volunteer run, and volunteers say they put on the fair each year to offer affordable fun and showcase the talents of area youth.

Organizers say exhibits were down a little bit this year, but the new carnival was a big hit with attendees.

"Really please, lots of positive feedback on the carnival workers and their attitudes and how they're taking care of the rides and the appearance of the rides in general. We're happy it turned out as well as it did," said volunteer Deb Gotlibson.

Organizers say some new attractions are already in the works for next year's fair, but you'll have to wait a little longer to find out what those will be.