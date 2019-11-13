Dunn Co. Sheriff's Office squad damaged after being hit by pickup

A Dunn County Sheriff's Office squad is damaged after being hit by a pickup.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 13 on I-94 eastbound, near Menomonie.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the deputy was assisting at a crash scene when the squad was hit by a pickup.

The truck lost control on the highway as traffic was slowing down for the original crash scene.

The deputy was inside the squad when it was hit.

Minor injuries were reported by both the deputy and the driver of the truck.