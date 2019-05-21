Dunn Co. brewery honored with energy efficiency award

A recently-opened brewery in Dunn County is being saluted for trying to not waste energy.

Brewery Nonic was given the annual Energy Efficiency Excellence Award from Focus on Energy.

The honor came after the brewery's owners salvaged much of the old Menomonie railroad station, which opened in 1906. Then, they made upgrades which included: two high-efficiency boilers and LED lighting.

Brewery Nonic received a financial incentive of nearly $2,500 from Focus on Energy and bonus incentives from Xcel Energy to help offset the initial cost of the upgrades.

