Dunn Co. couple charged with child sex assault appear in court

The husband and wife from Wheeler charged with child sexual assault after Dunn County deputies executed a search warrant for child porn made court appearances Thursday.

Wayne Englin appeared in court for a plea hearing.

He was facing 30 charges related to child sexual assault and possessing child porn.

He pleaded guilty to three charges. Other counts were dismissed but read in.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 27.

Michelle Englin was in court for a preliminary hearing.

She is charged with seven counts, including second-degree sexual assault of a child.

A judge found there is enough evidence to move forward, and she was bound over for trial.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 8.