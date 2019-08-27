Dunn Co. man sentenced to 50 years in prison

Wayne Englin, the Dunn County man charged with several counts of child sex assault, was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison.

He was facing 30 charges related to child sexual assault and possessing child porn.

In June, Englin pleaded guilty to three charges, two of repeated sexual assault of a child and one count of child pornography.. 27 other counts were dismissed but read in.

Nodolf says the case was discovered from a NECMEC report of child pornography and Englin admitted to the sexual assaults.

Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf told WEAU, the sentence was the state's recommendation and, if he serves his full sentence, would be 89 years old when he is released.

Wayne's wife, Michelle Englin, is charged with seven counts, including second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Her trial is scheduled to start in January.

