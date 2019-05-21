Dunn Co. man, wife charged after child porn search warrant

A man and his wife have been charged in Wheeler for child sexual assault after deputies executed a search warrant for child porn.

Deputies got the tip at the beginning of May from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. NCMEC told investigators that accounts used by Wayne Englin contained child porn.

When deputies arrived, they found child porn and Wayne Englin admitted to viewing child porn. Wayne was arrested for possession of child porn and repeated sexual assault of a child. Wayne’s wife, Michelle, was also arrested. She was arrested for second-degree sexual assault of a child, among other crimes.

Dunn County deputies say the investigation remains open and active as the sheriff’s office attempts to identify any additional possible victims in this case. Please contact with Dunn County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information pertinent to this investigation.

