The Dunn County Circuit Courts is getting an additional branch in 2021.

The courts received communication from Director of State Courts Randy Koschnick saying Dunn County is selected to receive an additional Circuit Court Branch effective August 1, 2021.

This is authorized by 2019 Act 184 signed into law on March 5, 2020 by Governor Tony Evers.

Dunn County says it looks forward to developing a plan to implement this needed additional resource.