Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaboration Council public forum

A public forum in Boyceville was put on by the Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaboration Council.

Its purpose is to educate the community on how it deals with these hard-hitting issues.

Those who hosted the forum shared how they look at alternatives to traditional incarceration.

Western Wisconsin is battling a meth epidemic. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, meth use increased by 426% between 2010 and 2017. Sara Benedict is the Dunn County Criminal Justice Coordinator. She says meth is a major problem in Dunn County.

"Meth is the primary problematic drug that we see in Dunn County, but those numbers have actually decreased. 2017 was our peak."

However, meth is not the only problem facing communities.

"Alcohol is another. It is the most deadly substance out there and we have had our fair share of repeat OWI cases and fatalities related to drinking,” said Benedict.

To combat this, a coalition formed by various agencies in Dunn County looks for alternative ways to handle issues other than by putting people in jail.

"What I’ve seen is we've done a much better job by collaborating to do assessments of people and determine what we might need to do to change their behavior, give them an opportunity through probation and being mindful that you can't just punish away drug addiction, you can't punish away mental health issues," said James Peterson, Dunn County Circuit Court Judge.

The Criminal Justice Collaboration Council, or CJCC, was created to better serve the communities in Dunn County.

"We work for the people, we serve the people, so it is really important for us to get out in the community and have those conversations with people so they understand on why were focused on treatment, why we are here talking tonight talking about drugs and mental health,” said Benedict. “It really is a challenge for everyone who lives in our community and it takes all of us working together to get better outcomes."

According to the CJCC, jail time alone has not been enough to adequately treat people dealing with these issues.

"What that system change means is we have a lot more tools available than jail, or in addition to jail. We find with drug crimes especially, incarceration is not sufficient,” said Benedict.

"Wisconsin has spent such a large amount of money on incarceration. Some studies suggest that perhaps that may have made the crime problem a little bit worse," said Peterson.

The CJCC says there is another public forum scheduled for Menomonie in September. No details on where in Menomonie or what time that forum will be held are available at this time.

