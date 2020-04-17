Dunn County Campgrounds Open for Business not Parties

Dunn County is home to six licensed campgrounds. These campgrounds are able to stay open under the Emergency Order #28-Safer at Home. However, campgrounds should not be open for recreational use.

“We want to make sure that Dunn County residents get outside and get active, while social distancing to keep their germs to themselves” said KT Gallagher, Health Department Director. “I’m hoping my deputies

don’t have to become the party police’ and people use good judgement by not drawing attention to themselves by having large gatherings. The Governor’s Office has left us no choice but to enforce these orders, especially when complaints are received,” said Sheriff Kevin Bygd.

Campgrounds may be open for business for many reasons. They may be open for long term lease/use or to enable people to effectively quarantine, care for people, or perform travel required by law enforcement or court order. Additionally, do not assume people with RVs and/or out of state plates are in violation with the order. Campgrounds may remain open, provided they:

1. Comply with requirements of Sections 13.b (selling groceries and medicine), 13.d (restaurant

operations), and 13.e (bar operation);

2. Close swimming pools, hot tubs, and exercise facilities; and

3. Prohibit guests from congregating in lobbies or other common areas, including providing

adequate space to adhere to Social [physical] Distancing Requirements while queuing for front

desk services.

For more information, see the DATCP Guidance for Campgrounds to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

and Guidelines for Essential Recreational Businesses during the 'Safer at Home' Order.

 https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents/CampgroundsCovid19Guidance.pdf

 https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents/RecreationEssentialBusinessCovid19.pdf

Take actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Dunn County. Reduce the stress on law

enforcement required to enforce the State’s Emergency Order by staying home. Community

cooperation with all Safer At Home emergency orders in our county will reduce disease transmission

and return our county to normal routines sooner, rather than later. You are Safer at Home.

