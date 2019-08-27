Dunn County Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste event

In partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division will hold its 2019 Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Event on Wednesday, September 18th at the Colfax Fairgrounds in Colfax, WI, and on Thursday, September 19th at the Dunn County Transfer Station & Recycling Center in Menomonie, WI. This event is open to households, farms, and very small quantity generator (VSQG) businesses. This will be the only Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Event in Dunn County this year so don’t miss it!

Hazardous waste poses a danger to people, animals, and our environment. Inappropriate storage or disposal of such materials can cause poisonings, groundwater and surface water contamination, and even fires. Appropriate items for the collection events include: automotive, garden, garage, workshop or household products labeled toxic, caustic, poisonous, flammable, etc. For an expanded list of hazardous materials, please visit the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division’s webpage at co.dunn.wi.us/hazardouswaste.

When and Where:

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Colfax Fairgrounds

831 E Railroad Ave, Colfax, WI

4:00 pm to 6:00 pm for VSQG Businesses, Farms, and Households

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Dunn County Transfer Station & Recycling Center

E3900 Hwy 29, Menomonie, WI

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm for VSQG Businesses

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm for Farms

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm for Households

Pre-registration for VSQG Businesses and Farms Required

All VSQG businesses and farms must pre-register by Friday, September 13, 2019, or as soon as possible, with the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division office at 715-232-4017 or online by completing the registration form at co.dunn.wi.us/hazardouswaste. You will be asked for a list of materials and quantities you wish to dispose of.

Costs of Disposal:

VSQG Businesses - Costs for businesses classified as VSQG’s will be significantly less than onsite pick-up by a licensed hazardous waste hauler. To be considered a VSQG business, no more than 220 pounds of hazardous waste can be generated in a single month, and no more than 2,205 pounds of hazardous waste can be stored annually at your facility.

Farms & Households– There is no charge for agricultural or household hazardous waste or chemicals, except for latex paints.

Costs for Latex Paints: $1 pint, $2 quart, $4 gallon, $20 five-gallon bucket. The charge is based on the size of the container, not the amount of paint remaining in the container, so consolidate and save money.

