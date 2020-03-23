Dunn County Sheriff releases name of victim in fatal fire

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd has released the name of the victim that died in a fatal fire on Sunday.

Bygd says 53-year-old Vue Lor died as a result of smoke inhalation. He also says the conditions of the surviving victims of the fire are unknown at this time.

The Dunn County 911 center received a call around 12:55p.m. on Sunday with reports of a house fire on County Road E.

There were six people in the house when the fire started and five people made it out safely and are being treated for smoke inhalation.