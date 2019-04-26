Dunn County Sheriff's Department adds second K9

Dunn County is working to better protect their deputies out on patrol and the safety of the community they serve. The sheriff's department has now hired their newest recruit to help out.

His name is Rip and he is a 16 month old German Shepard and the newest member of the Dunn county Sheriff's Department. He is the second K9 in the department and now Sheriff Bygd says they will now have a K9 patrolling every day, seven days a week.

K9 Rip has been training hard with his handler, Deputy Brennan Porter. “They are trained in anywhere from obedience, tracking, apprehension and narcotics detection,” Porter said.

Rip will be the second K9 to go on daily patrols for the Dunn County Sheriff's Office. "All the traffic stops that we have contact with and we can run a dog around cars that we suspect are carrying drugs and things,” said Sheriff Bygd.

In the past four years with their K9 Jax he has been called out 250 times, which the sheriff says they plan to increase with the second K9. "We go to schools, large schools and parking lots and things like that, that one dog just can't handle so we have had to rely on other agencies to come in and work with our one K9," said Sheriff Bygd.

The sheriff says the addition of the new k9 was crucial to help in situations like these but also on daily patrols. "To keep our deputies safe, keep the community safe and keep drugs off of our streets,” Sheriff Bygd added.

But the dog comes with a big price tag, so the community answered the call for help. In just 4 short months, they raised $24,000 for the new K9. “It's the upstanding citizens of our county,” Bygd said. “These community members that have had enough of the drugs and the violence and everything else that they want us to have this tool to use to keep them safe."

But serving this rural county, the K9 provides protection for the deputies as well. “Sometimes backup may not be very close by and to have him as an added protection in case the worst case scenario happens is nice knowing that I got a partner that's got my back out there,” Porter said.

But now with the new addition, a K9 can be called for backup every day, 7 days a week. “This is amazing, it's an absolute shock to see what the community did to come forward to get this together for us,” Sheriff Bygd said. “I'm excited to put him to work.”

Rip and his handler, Deputy Porter could also not wait to get started on their new patrol as soon as next week. "The coolest part is you get to have your best friend on patrol with you every night,” Porter said.

