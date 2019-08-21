Dunn County Sheriff's Office reminds people of vehicle registration fee increase.

Information regarding vehicle registration fee increases:

Wisconsin's 2019-2021 biennial budget includes a provision to increase motor vehicle title and registration fees and implements a hybrid electric vehicle surcharge. These fees are effective October 1, 2019.

For vehicles that currently are registered, the new registration fees and the hybrid electric vehicle surcharge will be assessed on vehicles with an expiration date of September 30, 2019, or later, even if renewal payment is submitted before October 1, 2019.

Vehicle Title Fee Increase

Effective October 1, 2019, the vehicle title fee increases from $69.50 to $164.50. The title fee for a surviving spouse/surviving domestic partner or a low-speed vehicle (LSV) increases from $62 to $157.

Registration Fee Increases

Annual registration fees have increased for automobiles, light trucks and some other gross weight vehicles registered at less than 8,000 pounds. The increased fees will be assessed for current registrations expiring September 30, 2019, or later and for new registrations with a starting operation date on October 1, 2019, or later.

Registration fees:

Automobile (AUT)

Human Service Vehicle (HSV)

From $75 to $85

Light Truck (LTK)

Dual-Purpose Farm (DPF)

Dual-Purpose Vehicle (DPV)

Bus (BUS)

4,500 pounds

From $75 to $100

Light Truck (LTK)

Dual-Purpose Farm (DPF)

Dual-Purpose Vehicle (DPV)

Bus (BUS)

6,000 pounds

From $84 to $100

