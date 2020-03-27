Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division temporary closures

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused disruptions to available staffing and service resources to Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division, they have temporarily suspended all services at its Connorsville, Downsville, Ridgeland, and Rock Creek Area Collection Stations until further notice.

Starting Saturday, March 28, 2020, the division is implementing extended days and hours of operations at its four largest collection facilities; the Boyceville, Colfax, and Elk Mound Area Collection Stations, and the Dunn County Transfer Station & Recycling Center. These locations will still receive full household trash and recycling services.