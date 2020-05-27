Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling announces re-opening of sites, new site hours

The Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division will re-open the closed collection sites (Connorsville, Ridgeland, Rock Creek, and Downsville) effective June 1, 2020. On that day, the Dunn County Transfer Station & Recycling Center will return to its pre-COVID-19 business hours. All of the Area Collection Stations will be open every Saturday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Business hours for commercial haulers at the Dunn County Transfer Station will remain unchanged. We continue to ask that residents practice social distancing at all of the collection sites. Wearing a cloth face covering when in public is highly recommended.

The updated hours and days of operations, effective 6/1/2020, for residents are as follows:

Transfer Station & Recycling Center

Mondays: 6:00am to 12:00pm

Tuesdays: 5:30am to 2:00pm (Trash only at the Transfer Station back ramp)

Wednesdays: 1:00pm to 6:00pm

Thursdays: 5:30am to 2:00pm (Trash only at the Transfer Station back ramp)

Fridays: 5:30am to 2:00pm (Trash only at the Transfer Station back ramp)

Saturdays: 7:00am to 12:00pm

Town of Menomonie Yard Waste Site

Mondays: 6:00am to 12:00pm

Wednesdays: 1:00pm to 6:00pm

Saturdays: 7:00am to 12:00pm

Boyceville, Colfax, Connorsville, Downsville, Elk Mound, Ridgeland and Rock Creek Area Collection Stations

Saturdays: 7:00am to 3:00pm

Sand Creek Area Recycling Only Drop-Off Site

Open 24/7/365