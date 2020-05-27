Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling announces re-opening of sites, new site hours

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)-- The Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division will re-open the closed collection sites (Connorsville, Ridgeland, Rock Creek, and Downsville) effective June 1, 2020. On that day, the Dunn County Transfer Station & Recycling Center will return to its pre-COVID-19 business hours. All of the Area Collection Stations will be open every Saturday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Business hours for commercial haulers at the Dunn County Transfer Station will remain unchanged. We continue to ask that residents practice social distancing at all of the collection sites. Wearing a cloth face covering when in public is highly recommended.
The updated hours and days of operations, effective 6/1/2020, for residents are as follows:
Transfer Station & Recycling Center
Mondays: 6:00am to 12:00pm
Tuesdays: 5:30am to 2:00pm (Trash only at the Transfer Station back ramp)
Wednesdays: 1:00pm to 6:00pm
Thursdays: 5:30am to 2:00pm (Trash only at the Transfer Station back ramp)
Fridays: 5:30am to 2:00pm (Trash only at the Transfer Station back ramp)
Saturdays: 7:00am to 12:00pm
Town of Menomonie Yard Waste Site
Mondays: 6:00am to 12:00pm
Wednesdays: 1:00pm to 6:00pm
Saturdays: 7:00am to 12:00pm
Boyceville, Colfax, Connorsville, Downsville, Elk Mound, Ridgeland and Rock Creek Area Collection Stations
Saturdays: 7:00am to 3:00pm
Sand Creek Area Recycling Only Drop-Off Site
Open 24/7/365