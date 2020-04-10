Dunn County allowing golf to continue, other counties order courses closed

According to Governor Evers' Safer at Home order, golf courses have been deemed non essential and ordered to close, but some counties in western Wisconsin are allowing golfers to be on the greens.

While golf courses are not specifically mentioned in the original executive order, an update posted March 31 reads “Golf courses are not considered essential businesses. Staff can perform minimum basic operations as defined in the order.”

In Dunn County, courses remain open for club members only to use, while the club houses and other business remain closed. Golfers must abide by a strict set of guidelines such as using their own personal equipment and staying six feet away from other players who are not members of their households.

“What we are finding is people using the golf courses for recreation are following social distancing,” says Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd. “It is our opinion that there is no violation of the governor's order it is no different than walking in a park.”

At Menomonie Golf and Country Club, course owner Ryan Parker says they have been taking many additional health precautions like raising the cups, removing the flags, ball washers and rakes from the sand traps and making sure the clubhouse is locked. They have also been staggering players to maintain social distancing.

In Trempealeau County, club members were able to continue using the golf courses however the health department on Friday afternoon ordered the courses to be closed completely.

In a press release Barbara Barczak, Tremepealeau County Health Department Director said, “Due to this conflicting guidance and the complaints we are receiving from our community, Barb Barczak, Director/Health Officer for the Trempealeau County Health Department, is ordering all golf courses to be closed for all member and public activity at this time per the Governor’s order.”

In neighboring Eau Claire County, Health Department Director Lieske Giese on Friday said that golf courses, both public and private, would remain closed, saying travel to and from golf courses is not “essential”.

“We do know some golf courses in the state have chosen to be open. in Eau Claire County that is being enforced and that will not be happening,” Giese says.

Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher says even while these courses are allowed to operate under the set guidelines, the best option still is to stay home.

“We ask you to stay home. I also recognize that people do need to get out and get some sunshine and be in nature and so I want to make sure that we can do that safely,” Gallagher says.

Sheriff Bygd says the Attorney General is reviewing the current guidelines set for golf courses in Dunn County.