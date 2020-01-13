Dunn County man enters not guilty plea to sex assault charges

A Dunn County man has entered a not guilty plea to two sexual assault charges.

Court documents show 57-year-old Edward Woodberry has entered a not guilty plea Monday to two felony charges of second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim.

Woodberry is accused of assaulting a female passenger while he was working as a Dunn County cab driver.

In a criminal complaint, the victim told deputies Woodberry pulled her out of the vehicle at Riverside Park and had sex with her while she was blacking out.

