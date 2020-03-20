Dunn County solid waste & recycling division changes to services

The Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division will be temporarily reducing services at its Connorsville, Downsville, Ridgeland, and Rock Creek Area Collection Stations until further notice in an effort to reduce the rate of COVID-19 (coronavirus) transmission and to protect the residents and employees of Dunn County. Effective at the end of business hours on Saturday, March 21, 2020, only bagged household trash will be accepted from this point forward in dedicated, self-serve roll-off dumpsters staged at the entrance gates of these locations. Residents will have 24-hour access to these dumpsters.

The Transfer Station & Recycling Center, and the Boyceville, Colfax, and Elk Mound Area Collection Stations will remain open during their normal business hours until further notice, with extended hours added on Saturdays. Please plan to utilize these sites for all recycling and non-landfill item needs during these closures, and do not place these materials in the dumpsters dedicated for household trash only. For daily updates regarding our operations and available services during this pandemic, please call the Solid Waste & Recycling main line at 715-232-4017, or visit our website at co.dunn.wi.us/swr.

Business hours for the Transfer Station & Recycling Center, and the Boyceville, Colfax, and Elk Mound Area Collection Stations are as follows:

Transfer Station & Recycling Center

Monday: 6:00am to 12:00pm

Wednesday: 1:00pm to 6:00pm

Saturday: 7:00am to 2:00pm

Boyceville Collection Station

Wednesday: 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Saturday: 7:00am to 2:00pm

Colfax Collection Station

Wednesday: 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Saturday: 7:00am to 2:00pm

Elk Mound Collection Station

Wednesday: 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Saturday: 7:00am to 2:00pm