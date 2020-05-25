Dunn County issues new health order

The Dunn County Health Department has issued a new health order to be in effect until June 1.

Dunn County has 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one person in the hospital.

The Dunn County Health Department is recommending that people avoid gatherings of more than 10 people in places of work, play or worship.

Residents are also asked to avoid travel outside the community.

Schools must stay closed and local businesses must have a plan in place to keep their staff, clients and community safe as they reopen.

"We have begun to see a strain on regional ICU bed space and are still seeing a steady increase in COVID19 cases within our region," says health department director KT Gallagher in the press release. "These facts force us be cautious as businesses re-open."

See the full order from the Dunn County Health Department below:

Order Number 20-02:

1. Mass gatherings. Dunn County residents are advised to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people in their place of work, play or worship. All gatherings that bring together people in a single room or confined or enclosed space, whether inside or outside, at the same time should: (a) preserve physical distancing (maintaining 6 feet of distance between people and avoiding all direct physical contact); and, (b) follow all other public health recommendations issued by Dunn County Public Health Department, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the US Centers for Disease Control.

2. Closure of schools. In line with the decision of the Supreme Court, all public and private schools in Dunn County shall remain closed. Staff presence on school property for basic operations, to distribute food, or to support distance learning will be allowed.

3. Safe business practices. In the interest of public safety, all Dunn County businesses shall:

a. Have policies in place to monitor their staff for symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to a known case on a regular basis; b. Have policies that support working from home, when feasible; c. Have policies encouraging handwashing, wearing masks, and physical distancing; d. Have policies and supplies to ensure adequate disinfection and cleaning; e. Cooperate with Public Health investigations related to COVID-19 confirmed or suspected cases related to the business operations, including excluding employees based on public health recommendations and assisting public health with identifying and contacting contacts of cases; f. Cease door-to-door operations; and

g. Review the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines on safe business practices, available here: https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/. Businesses must consider integrating and adopting the applicable guidelines for the operations that are currently permitted under this Order.

4. Travel. Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid non-essential travel outside of their communities.

a. Residents are allowed to travel to work or to take care of dependents. b. Residents who travel to the Twin Cities for work must be cautious and monitor themselves for symptoms. c. If a Dunn County resident does travel outside their community or travels using confined means he/she should limit contact with non-household members for 14 days and monitor symptoms closely.

5. Term. This order is effective as of May 26, 2020, and shall remain in effect until June 1, 2020 or until it is superseded by a subsequent state or local order.

