Dunn County woman found guilty of 7 child sex crimes

A Dunn County woman has been found guilty and convicted of seven child sex crimes after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children filed a report in 2019.

Court documents show 40-year-old Michelle Englin has been found guilty to two charges of neglecting a child (sex offense), fail/prevent mental harm to child, two charges of second degree sexual assault of a child among other charges. Englin was found not-guilty on four charges.

The NCMEC tipped investigators to Wayne Englin, her husband, after attempted viewing of child porn. Michelle was also arrested for sexual assault of a child among other crimes. Her husband, Wayne, has been sentenced to 50 years.

Michelle Englin’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 16.

