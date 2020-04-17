Dunn County woman sentenced to 40 years for child sex crimes

A 41-year-old Dunn County woman has been sentenced to prison after charges of multiple child sex crimes.

Court records and District Attorney Andrea Nodolf confirmed Michelle Englin will serve 40 years in prison and 16 years of extended supervision.

Nodolf says Englin will be 80-years-old when she can be released from prison and that she had no prior record to these charges.

Michelle's husband, Wayne Englin, was sentenced to 50 years in prison earlier.

Law enforcement received a tip in May of 2019 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Wayne Englin's accounts contained child pornography. When deputies arrived at the house Wayne was arrested after admitting to viewing child porn. Michelle was also arrested for sexual assault of a child.