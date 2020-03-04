Durand- Arkansaw schools on lockdown after credible threat

Durand- Arkansaw schools are currently on lockdown after officials found a threat to be credible.

In a statement sent to parents and guardians, the district says they will be holding students in the school until the threat has passed and that parents will be escorted to school gyms to wait.

Law enforcement said the suspect's location was near Durand.

The statement read:

"Parents & Guardians of the Durand-Arkansaw School District

We have received notice from the Durand Police Department that a credible threat has been made towards schools in our area. The suspect’s location was near the City of Durand, so our schools are currently on lockdown. Upon the advice of the Durand Police Chief, we will be holding students in school until the threat has passed. Students can be released to parents or people on their emergency contacts list by coming to the school offices. Parents will be escorted to school gyms to wait. Prepare to wait patiently for school staff to connect students to their parents. Safety is our first priority. We will update you when we have additional information."