Durand-Arkansaw teacher arrested for 'inappropriate relations' with 8th grade student

A Durand-Arkansaw School District teacher has been arrested following an investigation about inappropriate relationships with a student.

Eighth grade English teacher Sarah Heskin was arrested on Thursday for what police say was “inappropriate relations” with an 8th-grade boy.

The Durand Police Department says there are no other potential victims and the school is cooperating with investigators.

Heskin was taken to the Pepin County jail, where she was later released on a $10,000 bond. No other details were released.

