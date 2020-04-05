Durand PD offering kids a birthday treat

The Durand PD teamed up with the Durand Dairy Queen to give elementary age kids and younger a birthday treat.

Chief Stan Ridgeway posted on the department's Facebook page Sunday, saying that kids who are unable to have a birthday party because of the order can message the department. Durand Police will then send a birthday card and a Dairy Queen treat certificate as a gift. Ridgeway also said the department would be more than happy to participate in a parade-style birthday party for kids. For more information or to contact the department, click here.