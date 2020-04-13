Hurlburt Heating & Plumbing matching gift cards to local businesses

While many businesses are struggling while they can't operate as usual because of the pandemic, one local company is taking it upon itself to help.

Hurlburt Heating & Plumbing in Durand started a gift card matching program to support local businesses.

If you buy a $20 gift card to any local business, send a picture to Hurlburt and the company will buy you another $20 card to the same company.

The idea is to encourage people to support local businesses and help them stay afloat during these tough times.

"The point of getting this out there to hopefully encourage other businesses to do if not the same thing, something similar. I think we do live in a very fortunate community and that folks step forward and in a time of need, and this is just just a great way to do it, I believe." says Hurlburt Heating & Plumbing President Greg Mericle.

The offer is available to the first 500 people.