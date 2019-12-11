Durand librarian charged with theft, placed on administrative leave

A Durand librarian has been charged with theft and placed on administrative leave.

Court records show 57-year-old Patricia Blount has been charged with theft of a business setting (>$10,000 - $100,000).

The City of Durand says Blount was the Library Director of the Durand Community Public Library and has been placed on administrative leave. In October of 2019 city staff say they discovered activity on the accounts of the Durand Public Library.

Blount is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7.

