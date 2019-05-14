Durand man killed in rollover crash

On Monday, May 13, 2019 at 3:30 pm the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch took a call of a one car rollover crash on State Highway 85 near West County Line Road. Upon arrival Deputies found a 2008 Chevy Impala off the road way on its roof. Witness to the crash administering life saving efforts to the lone occupant of the car. Deputies assisted with the life saving efforts until the arrival of the Durand Ambulance Service. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Pepin County Coroners Office.

Deceased Driver: Kyle R. Hayden 30 years old from Durand, Wisconsin. Mr. Hayden was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol and speed are NOT contributing factors to the crash.

The Crash remains under investigation by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Durand Police Department, Durand City/Rural Fire Department, Durand Ambulance, and Mayo One Air Ambulance

Respectfully Submitted,

Sheriff Joel D. Wener