During Hurricane Dorian, a woman sheltered nearly 100 dogs in her Bahamas home

Dozens of dogs took refuge in a woman's house after the dog shelter flooded. (Source: Chella Phillips/Facebook/CNN)
Updated: Wed 6:38 AM, Sep 04, 2019

NASSAU, The Bahamas (CNN) - Nearly 100 dogs in the Bahamas had a roof over their head thanks to a kind-hearted woman.

Chella Phillips sheltered 97 dogs inside her Nassau home during Hurricane Dorian’s slow-moving stay in the islands.

According to a Facebook post from Phillips, 79 of the canines were in her master bedroom.

She runs a shelter called The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, The Bahamas, which lost power and flooded because of the hurricane.

However, she claimed the dogs stayed relatively calm during the storm and are doing well.

Phillips says she will look to get these dogs permanent homes once the island recovers from Dorian.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus