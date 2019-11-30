Dutch police continue hunt for attacker who stabbed 3 during Black Friday shopping

Dutch police are continuing their hunt for an attacker who stabbed three youth on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers. (Source: RTL Netherlands/CNN)
Updated: Sat 4:31 AM, Nov 30, 2019

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police are continuing their hunt for an attacker who stabbed three youth on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers.

Police have yet to establish a motive. The victims were treated in a hospital and released late Friday.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said there were no updates in the investigation early Saturday.

The attack in the Netherlands came hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London, killing two, before he was fatally shot by officers. Police are treating it as a terrorist attack.

