EAU CLAIRE YMCA teaches life skills

This October, the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is offering a new workshop for young people that is designed to help them secure employment. First Jobs 101 is a single-day class that will teach those who attend the value of putting themselves out there and how to do so in an effective way.

Class participants will learn a number of things, from where to look for opportunities, to how to fill out an application or craft a resume, to how to set an appropriate pay rate, to interview tips for landing the job, and so much more.

“This new class is geared toward young people with all sorts of employment goals,” said Jen Zwicky, Youth Development Director. “Whether someone is looking for a job at a restaurant or store, or looking to start their own dog-walking or babysitting business, we want them to have the resources they need to be confident and successful.”

One of the pillars of the YMCA is youth development, and the YMCA has been taking strides nationally to address the various needs of youth and teens. Just two years ago, the Eau Claire YMCA began running a Teen Job Fair every spring, intended to assist teens in feeling prepared and finding gainful employment for the summer and beyond.

First Jobs 101 will take place on Saturday, October 12 from 3:00-5:00 PM in the Youth Development Center at the Eau Claire YMCA (700 Graham Avenue, Eau Claire, WI). The cost is $30 for Y members and $45 for the community.

The Eau Claire YMCA plans to offer this program again in the spring.

