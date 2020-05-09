EC COVID Clues Marathon encourages people to explore Eau Claire

Soon, people in Eau Claire will have the chance to take part in a sort of marathon despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a partnership with Visit Eau Claire, WEAU, Volume One, Charter Bank of Eau Claire, Jamf, and a group of local residents, the EC COVID Clues MA_RA_TH_ON is coming to Eau Claire.

“As a group we were doing a walking challenge back in March and through walking a bunch of paths through Eau Claire came up with the idea of creating some fun walking and running routes that involved kind of a scavenger hunt along the way to raise money for local charities and businesses,” says Andy Brown, one of the organizers.

Participants don’t have to necessarily register for the marathon, but are asked to donate to a charity in lieu of a registration fee.

“We found a few charities that we really thought could use some support, including the Eau Claire Public School Foundation's Homeless Fund, Feed My People is doing a lot of great work in our community and we know they can always use that support, and then the third being the UWEC Foundation which is helping students with basic food or supplies during this time since they may not have a steady income since they may have lost their job,” says Aaron Athas, another organizer.

Starting May 14th, a new route will be released to the public every Sunday and Thursday for four weeks.

“There were eight maps altogether, and if you take the distance of all eight, it does come out to a full marathon a little bit around that 26.2 miles,” says Athas.

Routes will take participants through historic parts of Eau Claire.

“You can run, you can walk, you can bike, just get out there and get active!”

There's a selfie challenge, where participants are given a close-up picture of an object and they have to find that object and take a selfie with it. There's also trivia questions along the way.

“There are different historical markers around town, and we ask you trivia based on those markers,” says Jed Stutzman, an organizer.

Participants will then email in their selfies and trivia answers to organizers, and if they have done both routes of the week, they will be entered to win prizes, including gift cards to local businesses.

